(The Center Square) – A measure that passed through the Illinois House in March would remove an exemption for rideshare companies and group them with other common carriers. However, Uber is saying this will hurt business.
State Rep. Jennifer-Gong Gershowitz, D-Glenview, introduced House Bill 2231, which would set up a new standard for companies like Uber and Lyft by getting rid of an exemption that says rideshare companies are not responsible for their passengers' safety.
The measure comes after an Illinois woman was sexually assaulted by her ride-share driver and sued the company but lost in court due to those companies not being legally responsible for her safety.
Gong-Gershowitz explained her measure during the House debate.
"House Bill 2231 puts rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft on the same playing field as taxis and other common carriers," Gong-Gershowitz said. "The policy rationale for granting this statutory exemption nearly a decade ago no longer makes sense, and its extended use harms public safety."
In a statement to its customers, the rideshare giant Uber said the measure is not about public safety.
A new state law could drastically increase rider fares, Uber said. "Disguised as a safety bill, this legislation could make rideshare too expensive for many communities. It could also lead to reduced rideshare availability removing transportation options and earnings opportunities for tens of thousands in Illinois," the statement reads.
Uber said the cost of the measure will be something Illinois will not be able to handle and urged customers to fill out a petition against the measure.
"Illinois can't afford to allow this to happen, especially at a time of rising inflation and increased cost of living," Uber said. "Tell lawmakers to keep rideshare affordable for all and oppose this bill."
State Rep. Patrick Windhorst, R-Harrisburg, warned some companies could end up wanting to leave the state.
"One of the reasons these entities have been so successful has been the costs involved are not as great as the other entities," Windhorst said. "By increasing regulations or burdens on business, we may drive them out."
The bill passed the House 73-36 in March and now awaits further action from the Senate.