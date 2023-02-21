Federal judge upholds gun ban
A federal judge has denied motions for a restraining order after Naperville’s gun and magazine ban was challenged.
Law Weapons, Inc., a gun store in Naperville, challenged a city ordinance banning certain semi-automatic weapons. The judge ruled the city and state “lawfully exercised” their authority to regulate certain firearms by banning commercial sales. An appeal is expected.
There are other challenges of Illinois' gun ban pending in federal court.
Shooting suspects sought
Police are looking for suspects after six people were shot on a Chicago-area interstate. Three were killed, including a 1-year old girl.
Two teenage males were pronounced dead at the scene on an off ramp from I-57. Community activists have offered a $7,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of who was responsible.
Wet Wednesday expected
The entire state of Illinois is in line to get a heavy dose of moisture Wednesday. Heavy rains are expected to affect all sections of the state, with some areas forecast to receive at least two inches of rain.
In northern Illinois, some of that rain may come down in the form of sleet, making driving conditions dangerous. Winter storm watches have been posted along the Illinois-Wisconsin border.