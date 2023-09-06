Man sentenced for collision with state trooper
A Joliet man is going to prison after pleading guilty to crashing into and severely injuring an Illinois State Trooper.
Angel Casillas,23, has been sentenced to 15 months behind bars for the incident that critically injured Brian Frank in February 2021. Frank was one of several troopers responding to a crash on Interstate 55 near Joliet.
Dash-cam footage showed Frank’s patrol car stopped for over 20 minutes with nearly 500 cars safely navigating around it. A few minutes later, prosecutors said Casillas, driving over 80 mph in the left lane, slammed into the back of Frank’s car.
Decatur airport considers flight expansion
Officials with Decatur’s airport are hoping for more flight options. Two companies are proposing to be added to the flight schedule.
Southern Airways Express would offer trips to and from Chicago and St. Louis. Contour Airlines is proposing Chicago-bound flights as well. The Decatur Park Board will look over the proposals next week.
Donations sought for ABLE program
The Illinois State treasurer is trying to get the word out about a program that makes it possible for people with disabilities and their families to save and invest for expenses related to living with a disability.
The “Able’ Savings Program allows parents to put away money for a variety of needs, without risking federal benefits, including for therapy, transportation, education and special equipment.
Illinois taxpayers can make a tax-deductible contribution to any ABLE account for up to $10,000 for individual filers and $20,000 for those filing jointly.