'ComEd Four' trial underway
The trial in the ComEd bribery scandal got underway Tuesday. Four people are alleged to have provided jobs and money for people close to former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan in exchange for legislation favorable to ComEd.
ComEd admitted in a 2020 deferred prosecution agreement it took part in the bribery scheme and paid a $200 million fine. The trial is expected to last up to two months. All of the defendants have pleaded not guilty.
Lab owner indited on COVID fraud charges
The co-owner of a Chicago lab company that operated COVID-19 testing sites during the pandemic is facing federal charges for an alleged scheme scheme in which he is accused of taking $83 million in government subsidies, directing employees to give patients false test results and submitting claims for tests that hadn’t been performed.
Zishan Alvi was indicted by a federal grand jury on 10 counts of wire fraud in U.S. District Court Northern District of Illinois. Prosecutors said Alvi used the funds to buy luxury vehicles and investments.
Paid leave for any reason signed
Illinois will become one of three states to require employers to offer paid time off for any reason.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Paid Leave for All Workers Act into law on Monday that will take effect next year. Starting Jan. 1, Illinois employers are required to offer workers paid time off based on hours worked, with no need to explain the reason for their absence.
Structured regulations that require employers to offer paid sick leave exist in 14 states and Washington D.C., but workers can only use that for health-related reasons.