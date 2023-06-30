Agency offers student loan repayment options
Now that the Biden-Harris Student Loan Debt Relief Program was blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court, the state of Illinois is offering information on student loan repayment plans available to assist borrowers. The Illinois Student Assistance Commission is encouraging students to visit studentaid.gov for more information. According to the Department of Education, more than one million borrowers in Illinois would have been eligible for relief under the plan; almost 680,000 applications from Illinois borrowers had already been approved for relief.
Crime statistics website released
The Illinois State Police has officially launched a new public website to view crime statistics in Illinois. The Crime in Illinois Online website is part of the Illinois Uniform Crime Reporting Program, which serves as the state repository for crime statistics to provide reliable information for use in law enforcement. The website includes data on crime rates per county, the type of offenses and the ability to download crime reports.
New area code coming
With new telephone numbers in southern Illinois in high demand, the Illinois Commerce Commission has approved the implementation of the new 730 area code to overlay the existing 618 area code region. Starting on July 7, customers in the region may be assigned a new 730 number when they request a new or additional line of service. The 730 area code will co-exist within the region. The current 618 area code serves all or part of 37 counties.