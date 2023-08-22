Joliet nurses strike
Hundreds of nurses have gone on strike at a Joliet hospital.
Saying they are fighting for increased pay and better treatment for senior nursing staff, 530 nurses are now on strike at Saint Joseph Hospital. The nurses, represented by the Illinois Nurses Association, said they have been working without a contract since June.
In a statement, the hospital said it is disappointed the group has proceeded with a strike, and made assurances that patient care will not be affected.
California men charged in cocaine bust
Two California men are facing federal drug charges after police said they found over 200 pounds of cocaine in their truck near Springfield.
Earlier this month, an Illinois State Trooper stopped a semi on Interstate 55 for a routine safety inspection. The men claimed they were traveling to Chicago to pick up a load.
After receiving permission to search the truck, police and DEA agents discovered the cocaine.
Delta Dental donates mouth guards to schools
Delta Dental of Illinois is partnering with the Illinois High School Association during the upcoming school year and helping protect high school student-athletes by donating mouth guards to 40 schools throughout the state.
Officials said mouth guards are vital in preventing injuries to the mouth, face, neck, and head during contact sports. Last year the company donated mouth guards to 5,000 student-athletes in more than 20 schools across Illinois.