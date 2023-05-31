Gaming board agent honored
An Illinois Gaming Board special agent was honored Wednesday with a Medal of Honor for his efforts to save an elderly couple trapped in a burning car which then exploded.
On Feb. 19, 2020, Senior Special Agent Bryan Hileman was off duty when the electricity at his house went out. He went outside and found out that a vehicle had struck a utility pole. He discovered an elderly couple who were unable to get out of the car. Hileman helped them out of the vehicle and pulled them to safety just as the vehicle burst into flames.
Prison for Chicago River violation
A boat owner is headed to federal prison for illegally running a charter business on Chicago waterways, including the Chicago River and Lake Michigan.
Christopher Garbowski admitted to using a 40-foot powerboat from 2017 to 2019 for personal profit, charging groups of passengers for boat excursions. The Coast Guard said Garbowski lacked the proper boating credentials.
In one instance, prosecutors allege that Garbowski called a potential customer on the phone and asked her to lie to Coast Guard personnel by pretending they were his friends.
Illinois Supreme Court to hear pension consolidation case
The Illinois Supreme Court will have the final say on the constitutionality of the state's 2019 consolidation of suburban and downstate police and firefighter pension fund assets.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs petitioned the state's high court to weigh in and the court agreed, granting leave to appeal in the case known as Arlington Heights Police Pension Fund v. J.B. Pritzker.