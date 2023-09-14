More PPP fraud
Nineteen current and former employees of the United States Postal Service in central Illinois are facing charges related to Paycheck Protection Program fraud. Some have already been arraigned or have been issued a summons to appear in federal court.
Most of the employees worked in Springfield or Champaign-Urbana. The Illinois Office of Executive Inspector General recently announced that a total of 177 Illinois state employees allegedly obtained PPP loans based on false information.
Bears holding off move for now
The Chicago Bears say they don’t intend to pursue legislation to help build a new stadium during the Illinois General Assembly’s fall session. As a result, proposals drafted by legislators to help the team create a stadium complex in Arlington Heights will likely not be on the agenda during the fall veto session that begins in late October.
Over the past year, the Bears paid $197 million to buy the old Arlington National Racecourse with plans to build an indoor stadium there as part of a $5 billion entertainment and housing complex.
Household income dips
A new study shows that Illinoisans got poorer last year. U.S. Census Bureau data indicates while the median household income climbed in five states, far more saw a drop in 2022.
Illinois and 16 other states all saw household income take a dip last year. Nationwide, the median household income was $74,755 in 2022, nearly 1% lower than the year before when you account for inflation. Income inequality also increased.