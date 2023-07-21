Unemployment rate change among worst
A new study shows Illinois has the ninth worst unemployment rate change in the country.
The personal finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on six metrics that compare unemployment rate statistics from June 2023 to key dates in 2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019. Illinois’ unemployment rate was 4%. That is compared to 2.5% in neighboring Wisconsin, and 2.7% in Iowa.
Heat wave coming
The extreme hot temperatures that the Southwest part of the country has been dealing with for weeks may be shifting closer to Illinois next week.
By Tuesday, 90-plus-degree highs will envelop much of the Midwest. Temperatures will approach the mid-90s by the end of the week for much of the state. Rain chances are expected to be minimal throughout the week.
Rivian to open showroom
Normal-based electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive is set to open its first showroom in Chicago.
The company said the location in Chicago’s Gold Coast will be part of its collection of temporary and permanent retail spaces around the country. Other locations include Laguna Beach, California, Austin, Texas and New York City. The Chicago location is scheduled to open in September.