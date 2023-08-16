(The Center Square) – Illinois Democrats rallied at the Illinois State Fair to tout past accomplishments and discuss ideas for the future. Gov. J.B. Pritzker solidified his support for President Joe Biden.
Governor's Day at the fair started with a brunch with the Illinois Democratic County Chairs Association at a convention center in Springfield. Afterward, a rally at the fairgrounds featured, among others, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, Comptroller Suzanna Mendoza and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Springfield.
Many who spoke gave high praise to Pritzker. Pritzker thanked those in attendance and said he has high hopes for the 2024 election.
"In the coming election year, it's Democrats that are going to win, right," Pritzker said. "Democrats."
Speaking with media after the rally, Pritzker proclaimed his support for Biden and for next year's party convention in Chicago.
"Joe Biden is the best person for the country, Kamala Harris our Vice President too. We are excited to have the best convention in the entire country, in fact in the history of the Democratic Party," Pritzker said.
Biden will be 81 shortly after next year's election. Asked if Pritzker would run for president "in a pinch," Pritzker doubled down on support for Biden.
"I am for Joe Biden. I am fighting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and they are going to win in November of 2024."
Pritzker said Democrats have been investing in their get out the vote campaign.
"It's important that all over the state we get Democrats elected and I think you saw probably the full effect of that, not just in the November elections but also in the April elections," Pritzker said. "People came out because Democrats pointed out that there were right wing zealots that wanted to ban books."
The governor also took shots at former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is leading the Republican field. Trump faces four separate indictments on various charges.
"Former President Trump has lost credibility for years now, he lies and lies and lies," Pritzker said. "We are going to see more and more that what he tried to do was commit insurrection against this nation."
The 2024 presidential election will be held on Nov. 5, 2024.
Republicans hold their rally on Thursday at the state fair.