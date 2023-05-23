Illinois cities make affordable list
A new study includes several Illinois cities on a list of the most affordable cities for home buyers. The personal finance website WalletHub compared 300 cities using ten metrics, including the cost of homes and tax rates.
Springfield was the highest Illinois city at number 9 on the list. The top 50 also included Peoria at number 21, Rockford at number 30 and Joliet as the 46th most affordable housing market.
More than 16,000 turkeys harvested
Turkey hunters harvested a preliminary statewide total of 16,121 wild turkeys during the 2023 Illinois spring turkey season, a substantial increase over the 2022 harvest of 13,701.
The top three counties for the harvest were Jo Daviess with 595, Jefferson with 487, and Pike with 419. The record harvest total for the spring season was set in 2006 when 16,569 turkeys were taken. Over 80,000 turkey hunting permits were sold.
Illinois man dies in Alaska
An Illinois man who was walking on tidal mudflats with friends in Alaska got stuck up to his waist in silt and drowned when the tide came in before he could be pulled out.
Zachary Porter, 20, of Lake Bluff, was submerged Sunday, and his body was recovered Monday. A member of Porter’s group called 911 when they couldn’t get him out of the silt, but it was too late.
The accident was the latest tragedy at the estuary south of Anchorage. At least three other people have gotten stuck and drowned there over the years.