Tornado damage assessed
More than 150 homes were impacted by last week’s tornado in Fulton County. In a damage report by the Fulton County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency, the storm impacted 152 houses with 21 of those destroyed. In Bryant, which received the brunt of the damage, cleanup crews are making headway. Officials said water conservation and boil orders remain in effect.
Warning over public phone chargers
If you have ever charged your cellphone at a charging station at an Illinois airport or shopping mall, you may want to reconsider the next time. The FBI says hackers have found a way to introduce malware and other software onto devices through public charging stations. The Federal Communications Commission also warns against their use on its website, saying hackers are able to load malware onto USB ports, which they call “juice jacking.”
Lottery player wins $1 million
Good Friday was a really good Friday for an Illinois lottery player. A person won $1 million with a Lucky Day Lotto ticket. The person bought the ticket at a convenience store in Morton Grove. The person hasn’t come forward yet. Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.