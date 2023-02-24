Some gun ban challenges consolidated
The Illinois Supreme Court has consolidated three of four state-level challenges to Illinois' gun and magazine ban.
The court on Thursday consolidated attorney Thomas DeVore's three cases, but left the Macon County case separate. The Macon County case is set for a hearing March 3.
In federal court Friday morning, the judge consolidated four separate cases with oral arguments set for mid-April.
Statehouse hearings urged on abuse allegations
After disturbing allegations have come out against employees of a southern Illinois mental health facility, Illinois lawmakers are calling for legislative hearings.
The Illinois Department of Human Services' watchdog found allegations at the facility in Ana included a patient having his arm broken by a worker and another being made to dig through feces. Gov J.B. Pritzker said the facility will close if issues are not addressed.
Illinois' credit rating upgraded
Illinois’ credit rating got upgraded from worst in the country to tied for the worst in the country with New Jersey.
S&P Global Ratings upgrade is the seventh time in the last two years Illinois credit rating was upgraded.