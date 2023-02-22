Flights cancelled with ice storm hitting
Flights are being canceled at Illinois airports as a powerful winter storm affects the state Wednesday.
According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, disruptions were being reported at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. An ice storm warning has been issued for numerous counties in northern Illinois, with up to a half inch of ice expected in some areas.
Winter weather advisories are in effect for counties in north central Illinois.
Supreme Court to hear arguments in cashless bail challenge
The Illinois Supreme Court on March 14 will hear the appeal of a lower court's ruling that the state's no-cash bail law is unconstitutional.
The law was put on hold by the state's high court just before it was to take effect statewide Jan. 1. A Kankakee County judge found the law unconstitutional after dozens of state's attorneys sued to block the measure.
77-year-old charged with mailing drugs to inmates
A 77-year-old woman is facing drug charges after investigators said she was mailing drugs to Illinois prisons.
Sandra Lewis of Bloomington was indicted on charges of manufacturing and delivering more than 200 grams of amphetamines to inmates at multiple correctional institutions. She was arrested after an investigation by the Illinois Department of Corrections and the Bloomington Police Department.