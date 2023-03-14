Amazon pulls back on Rivian vans
It appears a deal between Rivian and Amazon to deliver thousands of electric delivery vans is being scaled back. According to the Wall Street Journal, the EV company is looking to end a deal struck in 2019 that called for the delivery of 100,000 vans to Amazon by 2030.
But Amazon, Rivian’s largest shareholder, has since significantly altered its orders, informing Rivian it wanted to purchase only about 10,000 vehicles this year. Amazon says that it currently has about 1,000 electric vans on the road.
Chicago wealth lures DNC convention
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is joining other Illinois politicians and corporate leaders to make a pitch to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention by pledging to cover the costs.
According to Politico, the governor, his sister Penny Pritzker, businessman Michael Sacks and Chicago Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts are joining forces to make sure the DNC can come to Chicago and not worry about the price tag.
The Windy City is in a battle to land the convention with New York City and Atlanta.
Police warn about road rage
The Illinois State Police are warning the public about an increasing trend in road rage incidents on Illinois highways.
In 2022, road rage was reported in about 40% of Chicago area highway shootings handled by state police, a 12% increase from 2021. While police singled out Chicago in their warning, 20 other highway shootings have been reported around the state so far this year.