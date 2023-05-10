Suspect in custody month after trooper attacked
An Indiana man is in custody more than a month after allegedly attacking an Illinois State Police trooper and fleeing.
Police said on April 8, a trooper stopped a white Mercedes on Interstate 57 near Buckley. When the officer realized Bryan Ramos was driving on a suspended Indiana license, he asked him to exit the car. There was a struggle when Ramos allegedly kicked the trooper and sped off.
A week later, Indiana State Police arrested Ramos after a chase. He has been extradited to Illinois to face charges.
Migrant arrested three times
A Venezuelan migrant has been arrested three times since he arrived in Chicago three weeks ago.
According to CWB Chicago, the man was arrested at Macy’s as he and another man tried to steal hundreds of dollars worth of clothing. The two men are staying at the migrant shelter inside the former Wadsworth Elementary School in Hyde Park.
The other two offenses involved another shoplifting attempt and battery inside the shelter.
Cook County erases residents' medical debt
Officials in Cook County have announced that tens of thousands of residents will have their medical debt erased.
Cook County’s Medical Debt Relief Initiative plans to eliminate nearly $80 million in medical debt affecting nearly 80,000 Cook County residents. The program is funded using COVID-relief tax dollars. The county is planning on issuing additional medical debt relief in the coming months.