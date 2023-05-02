Texas governor: Blame Chicago migrant problem on Biden
Despite a plea from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to stop sending migrants to Illinois, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says they will keep on coming.
In a written response to a letter Lightfoot sent Abbott Sunday, the Texas governor blamed President Joe Biden for failed open border policies and predicted things will only get worse. He said until Biden secures the border to stop the inflow of mass migration, Texas will continue this necessary program.
Chicago aldermen last week complained that city resources are stretched to the breaking point in dealing with the estimated 8,000 migrants who have been sent to Illinois from Texas since last summer.
Accountant sentenced in fraud case
An accountant has been convicted of defrauding the state of Illinois out of $250,000 in a fake tax return scheme. A Cook County jury found 61-year-old Oscar Garrett of Chicago guilty of theft, wire fraud and income tax fraud. The Illinois Attorney General’s Office said between 2011 and 2016, Garrett filed fake retirement income forms for numerous clients and collected tax refunds for himself. Thirty years ago, Garrett was accused of filing false returns with the IRS and served prison time.
Health department warns about tick season
The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging the public to get educated about how to protect themselves from Lyme disease at the start of National Lyme Disease Awareness Month.
Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said the most important thing people can do to “Fight the Bite” is to diligently check themselves, their pets, and help children with a tick check after spending time in areas where ticks live, such as in and near wooded areas, tall grass, and brush.