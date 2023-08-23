(The Center Square) – A Republican primary is shaping up for an Illinois House seat set to open up.
State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, announced weeks ago he is not seeking reelection for the 88th House District that includes Decatur and surrounding areas. He endorsed Regan Deering for the position. Deering now has a Republican challenger in Chuck Erickson from Bloomington.
“I have experience,” Erickson told The Center Square. “I have a track record as a proven conservative. I have the support of law enforcement in McClean County and we’re getting new supporters every day and we’re getting excited about this race because we know we’re the candidate to pick.”
Erickson is a member of the McLean County Board.
Deering, who lost a bid for the U.S. Congress in 2022, won a seat on the Mt. Zion Community Unit School District 3 Board. She said she also has experience.
“I am a mom, a former educator, working in my community, own my own small business,” Deering told The Center Square. “So, we need legislators to have those experiences to make good policy, good decisions and do what’s best for Illinoisans.”
Deering said she will work to address difficult topics beyond the district she hopes to serve.
“A lot of us downstaters feel like we’ve got control out of Chicago, so making sure we get up and we go places that are uncomfortable,” she said. “And we talk about our messaging and we talk about how we’re trying to find success for all and limited government, and really, I have a family and I know that I’m going to advocate for other families too.”
Erickson said he’ll focus on strengthening law enforcement, getting back gun rights and growing the Republican party in a Democrat-run state.
“The only way to reverse that is continue to press forward on our values, run good candidates,” he said. “We can do this. I mean, we think we can do it, so we’re happy about it.”
Nominating petitions will soon begin to circulate. The primary is set for March 19, 2024.