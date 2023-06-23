Lawmaker wants to limit late-night votes
An Illinois lawmaker wants to limit the time the General Assembly votes on legislation.
State Rep. Mike Coffey said he plans to introduce a bill that would limit legislative votes to between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. He said major pieces of legislation, like the state budget, should not be voted on after hours, because it is important for the public to know what’s going on at the Capitol at all times.
Coffey plans to introduce the bill during the fall veto session.
SIU reports suspicious network activity
Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is investigating suspicious network activity in its computer systems.
Officials said the suspicious activity occurred recently and is believed to have been related to a security incident that took place around May 31 on MOVEit. MOVEit is a secure file transfer service in which SIU and thousands of other organizations use.
They believe the attack did not impact daily operations at the school.
Large carp caught
There is a fish story coming out of the Illinois River near Morris. The Illinois River Biological Station said a carp weighing 105 pounds was pulled in.
The crews that netted the fish have been working to combat invasive carp populations in the upper section of the Illinois River. The latest catch came just one day after the same crew landed another huge carp in the same location.