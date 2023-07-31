(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois will be upgrading veterans' homes around the state.
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza visited the Illinois Veterans’ Home in Anna to highlight the renovation projects.
As part of the nearly $3 million project, Mendoza said the entire HVAC ventilation system at the facility will be replaced.
“Right now those HVAC units are well past their due date and we want to make sure that the air that our residents are breathing here is clean and filtered,” Mendoza said Friday.
The facility will also be getting new windows that can be opened from the inside.
"Those windows will now be able to be opened by you, the residents. I think even something so small gives you more freedom, and you get to decide if you're a little hot and you want to just breathe in some fresh air, open up your window, something you couldn't do before,” Mendoza said.
Terry Prince, director of the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs, said other facilities will be getting a facelift.
“We are also investing nearly $300 million at the Quincy Veterans' Home to rebuild the Quincy home that has been in position for about 135 years, so a little bit overdue,” Prince said.
The projects are expected to be completed by 2025.