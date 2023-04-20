Gas prices increasing in Illinois
Gasoline prices continue to escalate. AAA shows the average for gas has reached a six month high in Illinois, averaging over $4 a gallon, but much higher in the Chicago area.
The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.68. Illinois’ neighboring states are much lower. Indiana is close to the national average, but gas is averaging $3.43 in Kentucky, and $3.38 in Missouri.
Republicans support transgender sports ban
Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller was in the majority after the House voted Thursday to pass a bill that would ban transgender athletes from women’s and girls’ sports at federally funded schools and educational institutions.
The final vote was 219-203 down party lines. The bill is not expected to be taken up by the Democratic-controlled Senate and the White House has already issued a veto threat.
State's unemployment rate decreases
The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced that the unemployment rate fell -0.1 percentage point to 4.4%, while nonfarm payrolls increased by nearly 8,000 in March.
Based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and released by IDES, the state’s unemployment rate was +0.9 percentage point higher than the national unemployment rate reported for March, which was 3.5%.