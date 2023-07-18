(The Center Square) – With the Illinois Supreme Court decision to end money bond statewide, prosecutors and the law enforcement community are bracing for impact.
On Tuesday, the Illinois Supreme Court upheld the Pretrial Fairness Act as constitutional. County court systems across the state have 60 days to implement the law.
Supporting the end of cash bail statewide, Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said there are still sureties a court can require of criminal defendants awaiting trial like requirements they not contact a particular person or not violating other laws.
“And if those conditions are violated, judges absolutely have the discretion to put somebody in custody because they’ve been given their chance to follow the rules,” Rinehart said during a virtual news conference.
Supporters say people are innocent until found guilty and pretrial detention disproportionately impacts lower-income people and minorities.
Illinois Sheriffs’ Association President Jim Kaitschuk said the end of cash bail will require more resources for law enforcement on the streets.
“We’re gonna have people that instead of issuing warrants in a lot of cases, a summons to appear will be the case and the process for us being able to deliver them, it’s going to be a lot more workload put on the sheriffs’ office moving forward,” Kaitschuk told The Center Square.
After the Jan. 1 effective date of ending cash bail statewide was suspended pending court action, no cash bail will go into effect Sept. 18 per order of the Illinois Supreme Court.
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said they have already put a lot of work into preparing for implementation.
“On Sept. 18, we will be just as ready as we were on Jan.1, that we have adequate resources to be able to meet the needs that are laid out before us,” Foxx said during a virtual news conference.
The Cook County government released a statement that their agencies “will continue to work together to ensure stakeholders and employees receive the training and support needed to put this historic reform into practice.”
Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Secretary Donald Hackett warned repeat offenders could become a problem.
“I’m not going to say there’s going to be murder on every street corner but what police will not be able to do in 60 days is, I’m not sure the public has that perception of what’s going to happen,” Hackett told The Center Square.
Hackett also warned morale among the law enforcement community in Illinois continues to decline.