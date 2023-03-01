(The Center Square) – An Illinois nonprofit says some in the mainstream media are glossing over some of the important issues affecting the state.
Mark Glennon, founder of Wirepoints, points to a recent article in the Chicago Sun Times called “Why Are So Many People Leaving Illinois?” Glennon said the article didn’t offer any information specific to Illinois about why people are leaving, like high taxes, crime, corruption or the economy.
“It gave only some bland generalities about migration from a sociologist and a demographer,” Glennon wrote.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Illinois’ population declined by over 104,000 residents from July 2021 to July 2022. It was the ninth consecutive year of population loss.
Glennon said another reason that is being underreported as to why people are fleeing Illinois and will continue to do so is that research shows people are moving to states that are more politically-likable to them.
“If that's the case, and it probably is more so in Illinois, we have a huge nationally re-sorting going on where the country is going to get far more divided than it is right now,” Glennon told The Center Square.
According to the Heritage Foundation, Illinois has the second highest property tax rate in the U.S., the second highest gasoline taxes, the second highest estate tax rate, the 8th highest combined state and local sales tax rate, and the highest state and local cell phone taxes in the country.
Glennon said the tax situation is a driving force of the outmigration.
“Taxes and a better economy elsewhere, and I think the best evidence to that is the IRS migration that comes out every year that shows people moving to low tax states and away from Illinois and other high tax states,” Glennon said.