Bill limits price hikes on generic medications
A bill ready to be sent to the governor would prohibit Illinoisans from paying exorbitant costs for generic brand medications. It's called the Pharmaceutical and Health Affordability Act.
In it, price gouging is defined as an increase in the price of 30% or more within the preceding years and 50% or more within the preceding three years. It also must be found that the price hike burdens consumers because of little or no competition in the marketplace.
Racial category to be added to state forms
Illinois is set to become the first state in the country to count Arab Americans when collecting public data. Currently, Arab Americans are categorized as white.
If Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs the bill into law as expected, it will ensure that the Middle East and North African racial category will be on official state government forms and reports.
Woman bilked victim of $1.6 million
A Joliet woman has admitted in federal court that she used a series of threats and intimidation to bilk an elderly victim out of more than $1.6 million.
Lee Turner admitted in a plea agreement that from 2018 to 2021, she communicated numerous threats and fraudulent statements to the victim. Prosecutors said in one example, Turner used the alias “Big Joe” and told the victim he had to pay $30,000 to prevent law enforcement from raiding the victim's home.