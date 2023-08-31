(The Center Square) – An Illinois grassroots nonprofit organization is sounding off on the Biden administration’s economic policies.
First Lady Jill Biden paid a visit to Chicago Wednesday to talk to unions and about "Bidenomics," a political slogan coined for President Joe Biden's economic agenda.
“President Biden and I understand the middle class because we are from the middle class,” she said during an appearance at the McCormick Center.
The president and first lady have been crisscrossing the country trying to sell the policies to Americans.
Jason Hefley, Illinois State director for Americans for Prosperity, said with the Biden administration spending more and Illinoisans earning less, the past two years of this administration have been detrimental for Illinois families.
“While they’re patting themselves on the back, they really need to be talking to the hard-working families of Illinois and the country about the real pressures they are facing at the gas station, at the grocery store and buying a home,” said Hefley.
Many apparently are not sold when it comes to the state of the economy or Biden's performance.
The Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll, conducted in conjunction with Noble Predictive Insights, found that 49% of voters say Biden is not a strong leader compared to 36% who say the opposite. The survey also found that 49% say Biden does not have the judgment to serve effectively, while 40% say he does. The survey also found that a solid majority of 66% of those surveyed say the country is headed in the wrong direction and slightly over half, 54%, disapprove of the job Biden is doing.
In a recent poll by the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, just 36% of Americans approve of the president’s handling of the economy.
“The answer in Washington and in Illinois is to spend our way out of problems,” said Hefley. “We need to be cutting regulation, we need to make it easier for people to work in the fields they want to work in and pay less at the pump and grocery store."
Another poll shows older voters overwhelmingly said they have received little or no benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act Biden has been touting around the country.
According to McLaughlin and Associates, 77% of voters 55 and older believe the IRA is a “failure.”