Kroger, Albertsons to sell stores ahead of merger
Kroger and Albertsons will sell more than 400 stores, including over a dozen in Illinois, seeking to clear the way for a merger.
The stores, along with QFC, Mariano’s and Carrs brand names are being sold to C & S Wholesale Grocers. Kroger and Albertsons agreed to merge in October. The grocery chains say they must merge to compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business.
State settles with bakery
The state of Illinois has reached a settlement with a Delaware company over environmental violations at its Chicago bakery.
Newly Weds Foods will have to pay a $755,000 civil penalty for violating various air provisions of the Illinois Environmental Protection Act. Attorney General Kwame Raoul said the corporation will be required to conduct emissions testing and install a pressure monitoring device at the bakery.
Chicago skyline to be purple through Sept. 14
The Illinois Department of Human Services has announced that the Chicago skyline will be lit up in purple for National Recovery Month through Sept. 14.
Illinois residents are also encouraged to join more than 13,000 staff members and wear purple throughout the month to acknowledge family and friends who are in recovery.
In fiscal year 2022, the agency funded treatment services for over 40,000 people.