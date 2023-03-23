Bill to split cost of pregnancy between parents advances
A bill that requires costs related to pregnancy, including delivery and insurance premiums, to be split between both parents has advanced in Springfield.
The Pregnancy Expenses Act passed the House and is now headed to the Illinois Senate for consideration. The bill’s sponsor cited the high costs of pregnancies as a reason for the legislation. Opponents objected to the inclusion of abortion costs.
Resignation rates low
A new report shows job resignation rates are relatively low in the Midwest compared with the rest of the nation.
Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, WalletHub found that Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin have among the lowest resignation rates in the nation. The top three states with the highest resignation rates were Kentucky, Georgia and Montana.
ComEd giving away trees
Just in time for Arbor Day, ComEd is giving away trees. The company is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation to donate over 3,000 tree and shrub saplings to Illinoisans.
ComEd officials said properly located trees and shrubs can help people save money on their energy bills by shading homes in the summer and blocking cold winds in the winter. Arbor Day is Friday, April 28.