Rivian to adopt Tesla charging standard
Electric vehicle maker Rivian has agreed to adopt Tesla’s charging standard, giving customers access to the largest charging network in the country.
Customers of Rivian will be able to access 12,000 Tesla Superchargers with adapters as early as the spring of 2024. The company, which has a manufacturing plant in Normal, also said it would make a Tesla-style charging port standard on its vehicles starting in 2025.
Tesla has struck similar deals with General Motors and Ford.
Mother and son charged in fatal shooting
A mother and her son are facing charges after she allegedly told him to shoot a man inside a Chicago restaurant Sunday.
Police said Carlishia Hood and her 14-year-old son have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man. Witnesses said the man was attacking Hood when her son came into the restaurant and fired a gun.
Hood and her son were charged with one count of first degree murder. Hood was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Fundraiser for fawns
A wildlife rehabilitation center in northern Illinois says it is being inundated with baby deer.
Kane Area Rehabilitation and Education for Wildlife is asking for donations to help several injured deer in their care, which they said are fawns that were hit by cars and left for dead. The fawns have multiple fractures and go through large amounts of deer formula.
The facility is trying to raise money through Facebook and so far has raised $4,000.