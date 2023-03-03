(The Center Square) – A new bill in Springfield would allow ground sparklers in Illinois.
Fireworks are banned in the state, one of only three states to do so. Novelty items like hand-held sparklers and smoke bombs are allowed.
Transportation and use of any consumer fireworks such as firecrackers or bottle rockets is deemed a Class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by fines up to $2,500.
Ground sparklers typically emit sparks and can also have noise effects like crackles and whistles.
State Rep. Robert Rita, D-Blue Island, has introduced a measure that would allow for the sale of ground sparklers in Illinois to anyone over the age of 18.
During a recent committee hearing, Matt Murphy with Mac Strategies said allowing ground sparklers may keep some Illinoisans from buying elsewhere in Missouri, Wisconsin or Indiana.
“That's one less person that's gone across the border and buying far more dangerous fireworks that even under this bill will still be illegal in Illinois,” Murphy said.
Margaret Vaughn with the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance said the legislation could lead to consequences.
“The unintended consequences of this, the catastrophic injuries, the deaths that are going to result in this is something no one would want as part of their legislative record,” Vaughn said.
There are some who want to lift Illinois’ fireworks ban. State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, has been a champion in the effort, saying the state is missing out on millions of dollars in sales tax revenue each year.
Meanwhile, Indiana has some of the most lenient fireworks laws in the country. Anyone 18 and older can buy and use fireworks from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on non-holidays and later on holidays. A large part of fireworks stores business is from neighboring Illinois.
The ground sparkler bill was passed out of committee.