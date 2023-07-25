Record opioid overdose deaths
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed 2,000 opioid overdose deaths in 2022, breaking the previous record of 1,935 set in 2021.
Officials report more than 90% of the deaths involved fentanyl. Approximately 78% of the opioid overdose deaths were male. Blacks make up 56% of the deaths.
The age group most impacted was 50 to 59-year-olds, accounting for 27% of the overdose deaths.
Gang member sentenced
A member of a Chicago street gang has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for participating in a criminal organization that murdered rivals and protected a drug-dealing operation in Chicago.
As a member of the Traveling Vice Lords, David Arrington murdered two people and served as the driver when fellow gang members killed a man and attempted to murder another.
Arrington was among 13 defendants convicted as part of a multi-year investigation into the gang’s criminal activities.
Kane County fire
One person and a police officer were hurt after a propane grill caused a large fire at a Kane County home Monday.
Suburban Hampshire fire officials said they were called to the home and witnessed a large pillar of smoke from several blocks away. They found a large fire on the deck that spread to the entire structure. One resident and a police officer were treated for smoke inhalation.