Drought disaster declared
A disaster declaration has been issued for Fulton, Mason and Tazewell counties as a result of drought that occurred during the 2023 Illinois growing season.
Counties contiguous to Fulton, Mason and Tazewell are eligible for the same assistance. A Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the USDA Farm Service Agency to provide emergency loans to producers recovering from natural disasters. This assistance includes FSA emergency loans.
IDOT employee dies
An employee at an Illinois Department of Transportation depot was fatally injured Tuesday after becoming pinned between two pieces of large equipment.
The Kendall County’s Sheriff’s Office responded to the IDOT facility on Route 47 for a report of an industrial accident. Staff had tried to revive the employee who was injured to no avail. The employee’s name has not been released.
Back to school safety
As schools get back into session in the coming weeks, the Illinois State Police are reminding drivers to watch out for increasing foot traffic.
ISP encourages drivers to be vigilant around crosswalks, obey posted school zone speed limits, and avoid distracted driving. They said parents and caregivers should also educate their children on proper crosswalk procedures and the importance of not running in between parked cars.