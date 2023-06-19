(The Center Square) – Republican state Rep. Chris Miller says Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Democratic lawmakers are directly responsible for fueling much of the state’s ongoing exodus.
“They’ve destroyed Social Security, the school system and our economy and now they’re destroying our energy independence,” Miller told The Center Square after the latest U.S. census Bureau data on state-to-state migration showed that Illinois lost 146,000 residents on net in 2021.
“On top of everything else, knowing that people can’t count on energy anymore is just another nail in the coffin,” he said.
Despite what the official numbers indicate, The Center Square previously reported Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Democratic leaders continue to express optimism about the state’s direction, pointing to a Post Enumeration Survey released last year that found the state undercounted in the 2020 Census by nearly 2% as the basis for much of their resistance.
Miller sees it all as just more smoke and mirrors.
“I think what we’re seeing is a case of J.B. Pritzker and the radical Democrats being in denial about what everyone else sees,” he said. “It’s more of them refusing to take responsibility or accountability. It’s as if they believe if you tell a big enough lie long enough people will come to believe and support it.”
While now more former Illinoisans choose to head for states like Florida, Census Bureau data also shows that upwards of 58,000 residents fled the state for other Midwestern states.
“People are pretty frustrated with all the incompetence,” Miller added. “All the reasons people are giving for leaving are self-inflicted. We’re pushing this woke agenda and people have found they have options and they’re exercising their vote with their feet.”
With 81 of the state’s 102 counties losing population in 2022 and the state losing a seat in the U.S. Congress because of continued population decline, Miller still fears things will get worse before they get better.
“You have to recognize and admit you have a problem before you can make it better and Democrats are just not at that place,” he said. “There’s a reason why we call the Capital the Bad Idea Factory and they keep churning them out.”