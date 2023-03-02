(The Center Square) – Natural medicine physicians want state lawmakers to make naturopathic medicine a licensed practice in Illinois.
Representatives for holistic medicine held a news conference at the state capitol in Springfield Wednesday where they urged lawmakers to approve House Bill 3721. The measure would create licensure and a scope of practice for naturopathic physicians in Illinois. Illinois currently does not offer a license for the profession.
Shaon Hines of the Illinois Association of Naturopathic Physicians explained what naturopathic medicine does.
"We are a health-care profession that combines the wisdom of nature and the rigors of modern science," Hines said. "When a patient comes into our office, we are able to find out what we need to do that is best for them. It is not a one size fits all."
Naturopathic client Kristina Dillard suffered from multiple ulcers in her mouth and eyes beginning in her late 20s. She says her life has improved since seeing a naturopathic physician.
"There has been a huge difference in my life, my health, my quality of life," Dillard said. "I am no longer limited in the way that I was, and the cost saving is a really nice plus."
Hines said the proposed legislation is about offering health-care options to Illinoisans, and will help keep those who practice naturopathic medicine from moving to other states.
"People in Illinois should have this choice in health care," Hines said. "We are licensed in half the United States and want to bring this to Illinois as a health-care choice."
Currently, Hines said about 98 of Illinois' 102 counties have a physician shortage.
A bill that would allow licensure of the profession is sponsored by state Rep. Terra Costa Howard, D-Glen Ellyn, who said many of the residents in her district rely on this type of medicine.
"The Illinois Association of Naturopathic Physicians has been a valued institution in Lombard for many years, and I am proud to sponsor this legislation on their behalf," Howard said. "I know that many of my constituents rely on naturopathic care to help them manage chronic illness, and I am grateful for this organization's commitment to health care in our communities."
House Bill 3721 has been assigned to the Health Care Licenses Committee.