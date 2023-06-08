May revenues offset some of April's losses
The state of Illinois saw a $677 million improvement in tax revenues for the month of May, helping recoup portions of April's losses.
The Illinois Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability monthly report shows the increase came from growth in personal income taxes and federal sources. April saw a $1.8 billion decline in revenues compared to the same month the prior year.
With one month left of the fiscal year, COGFA reports revenues are up more than $480 million over last year.
Preschool grants announced
In the wake of Gov. J.B. Pritzker signing the fiscal year 2024 budget, the Illinois State Board of Education is calling for applications for $75 million in new preschool funding.
The Early Childhood Block grant is designed to increase access to preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds. The $75 million in new funding is part of a broader $250 million commitment in early childhood education and services. The deadline to apply is June 14.
Decatur mansion sold
A historic mansion in Decatur has a new owner. A religious organization purchased the Powers Mansion after a three day auction.
The starting bid for the structure was listed at $49,000, but with a late flurry of bidding, the final winning bid was just over $300,000. A condition of the sale was the potential owner would not be able to view the property beforehand, and would have to evict the people currently living in the mansion.
The ministry that bought the mansion plans to restore it for use.