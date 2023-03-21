(The Center Square) – The audio evidence in the case against the "ComEd Four" continues to stack up with the focus on Michael McClain's role in what federal prosecutors called "Madigan Enterprise."
Former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker, former ComEd consultant Jay Doherty and former lobbyist and state lawmaker McClain have pleaded "not guilty" to conspiracy, bribery, and willfully falsifying ComEd books and records.
ComEd is the state's largest electric utility. Their trial began last week with initial evidence showing the role of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, as the center of the alleged scheme. Madigan faces a trial on 22 corruption-related counts next year.
In one call released last week from May 16, 2018, McClain is heard calling the speaker's office, informing them he’s working on his “assignments.”
“He’ll never leave you alone,” a man who answers the phone says.
Later in the call, McClain tells Mika Baugher that he needs to speak with Madigan.
“He’s on with the Mayor, so, um, I’ll have him call you when he gets off,” Baugher said.
“OK,” McClain said.
“OK. He can call from this phone, is that OK? Or the other one?” Baugher said.
“Um, probably ought to call from the other one,” McClain said.
Monday, as prosecutors continued their case, they released more audio recordings. In one call on May 21, 2018, Madigan calls Dan Montgomery with the Illinois Federation of Teachers about a bill concerning pensions.
“Just to tell you that we had a meeting with the leaders and the governor (Bruce Rauner) today, and [then-Senate President John] Cullerton’s still in there pitching the tier three,” Madigan said.
Madigan then says “you may wanna get active with his members.”
In a separate call recording, McClain is heard talking with Madigan when the former speaker told him to turn former Cook County Board of Appeals Commissioner Joe Berrios away from meeting with Madigan, an assignment McClain is later heard performing and reporting back to the Speaker’s office.
“Uh, would you tell the speaker I took care of Berrios and Panayotovich, and you could just throw away that note,” McClain is heard on a recorded call to Baugher from May 24, 2018.
In other audio released Monday, there are several dinner planning calls between Madigan and McClain. There’s even a call from June 25, 2018, where Madigan talks to his wife Shirley Madigan about a soup order.
“So, they have three soups,” Madigan said. “Can you, the soup again is cream of broccoli … spinach with egg drops.”
In another call from July 2, 2028, Madigan talks with McClain about a $10 million grant for Uptown Theater when Madigan asks, “who’s gonna go to get this money released by Rauner,” and “was Rauner involved in the press release?”
In a call Madigan was not a part of from Aug. 13, 2018, McClain talks with registered lobbyists Stephanie Vojas and Travis Shea where he conveys to replace references of Madigan with “our friend” when talking with clients.
“It’s easier because I’ll never forget there’s one time one of the ComEd people were at a coffee shot, and it was the speaker this, and the speaker that, and the speaker this, the speaker that and the, right next to her at the table was Tiffany Madigan,” McClain said. “And so suffice it to say, about two weeks later she was no longer working for ComEd.”
“Oh wow,” Vojas said.
“So if you just say our friend, no one really knows what we’re talking about so, uh, that’s the way I’m gonna talk, if that’s OK?,” McClain said.
“Our friend is a great person, so,” Vojas said.
On Sept. 5, 2018, Madigan and McClain discuss “that stupid Cullerton move” involving messages opposing Madigan from a Democratic ally.
“What’s your take on what I should do,” Madigan said.
“I’d let your agents do it for, for now. I mean I’ve, I’ve sent Cullerton a text message and I know other people are calling him and texting him so right now I’d let the agents give him body blows,” McClain said. “But, I mean sooner or later you gotta, you gotta approach him and say that it was [expletive] really inappropriate, right?”
“That’s my view, yeah,” Madigan said.
“Mike it’s not enough they have Trump and Rauner to campaign against,” Madigan said.
“My dad always says, ‘you always got hurt from your friends not your enemies cause your enemies you have your guard up,” McClain later said.
Another call between McClain and Madigan shows McClain would sometimes be summoned by a text from a third party.
“Sorry I wasn’t available when you call, when you had April text me so,” McClain said in the March 15, 2019 call.
In that call, Madigan shares he is “pretty much out of the business of putting my name on things.”
In a subsequent call from McClain to Mike Thomson on March 19, 2019, McClain talks about his “assignments” and how Madigan may not know how long some can take.
“And, I think sometimes he gets frustrated because I take some time to accomplish things, but all I ever tell him is ‘you’ve never seen my name in a newspaper article,’” McClain said.
More evidence is expected as the trial against McClain and three others continues in Chicago this week.