(The Center Square) – A volunteer team of medical students is crisscrossing holding centers across Chicago to tend to the medical needs of the more than 10,000 foreign nationals who arrived in the city from the southern border over the past 10 months.
All have been screened for conditions that could pose threats to public health, Chicago Department of Public Health medical director Dr. Geraldine Luna said, and the communicable diseases students are encountering most often are ones Americans are generally vaccinated against.
“They get their screening for public health disease … but also immediate medical care and looking to establish preventative care to keep them from progressing diseases and fulfill the immediate needs,” Luna told WTTW.com. “And here, the next thing that happens is pretty much the same. We go again under that scrutiny for public health threats, diseases, communicable diseases and the other most important thing, or as equally as important, is immediate health care.”
First-year University of Illinois Chicago medical student Sara Izquierdo is a Mobile Migrant Health Team member.
“We are medical students who are volunteering with attending and resident physicians who are also donating their time to go to the police stations and provide medical care,” she told WTTW.com. “So, under the physician supervision, medical students who are bilingual like myself and have certification to interpret are going talking to patients, triaging, and then taking these cases to talk to the physicians on staff. We’ve replicated this model in over 10 police stations so far and several shelters and it’s been very successful.”
Izquierdo noted that the migrants have been on a long journey, both in terms of time and distance.
“The most common thing I think that I think I’ve seen is a common cold,” she said. “A lot of people have been on very long migratory journeys and some people have been traveling for six to eight months, and the way that they’ve been traveling is a lot of walking on top of trains through jungle passes. This is a very young and strong group of people, but they’re a little worse for wear right now.”