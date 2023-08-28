(The Center Square) – After the most recent conviction in what federal prosecutors called the “Madigan Enterprise,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said more can and should be done on ethics reforms.
Last week, former House Speaker Michael Madigan’s chief of staff and House Clerk Tim Mapes was found guilty of lying to investigators and obstruction of justice.
State Rep. Wayne Rosenthal, R-Morissonville, said it’s clear more ethics reforms are needed.
“You can see that Mapes was supporting Madigan all the way and he’s probably, a very good possibility, he’s going to go to jail for it,” Rosenthal told The Center Square at an unrelated event Monday in Litchfield.
Mapes’ guilty verdict last week followed guilty verdicts earlier this year for a former ComEd utility official and three lobbyists including a close confidant of Madigan. Prosecutors allege a nearly decade-long scheme of the utility giving little- to do-nothing jobs to Madigan associates in exchange for favorable legislation.
State Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, said the “ComEd Four” verdicts happened while lawmakers were in the spring session. They could have shored up ethics at that time.
“That didn’t happen,” Spain said during a news conference late last week. “The Democratic leaders were silent. The governor has been silent on this topic. Much more work needs to happen.”
At an unrelated event Monday, Pritzker said there aren’t many lessons to learn from Mapes’ trial that should lead to legislative action.
“But certainly, everything that’s led up to what will be a Madigan trial and already has been the ComEd Four trial has been indicators on things that ought to change,” Pritzker said.
The legislature has already acted on some ethics reforms, he said.
“With regard to utility reform, making sure we have ethics in the process there, and making sure that we’re improving the way that the legislature operates so that we can rid ourselves of corruption once and for all,” Pritzker said in Litchfield.
But there’s more that can be done, he said.
“We ought to be continuing the improvement process,” Pritzker said. “But remember, it’s also about electing good people to public office and then holding people accountable if in fact they’re corrupt and breaking the law, and that’s happening.”
One lesson Pritzker said is clear for anyone in the future that wants to act corruptly that they will be caught eventually.
Madigan, who has pleaded not guilty to 22 federal crimes, faces trial in April.