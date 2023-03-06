(The Center Square) – Rent control is seemingly an annual issue at the Illinois statehouse, and although past efforts have failed, the discussion is starting up again.
One measure creates the Rent Control Act, which provides that no more than 12 months a landlord may increase the rent by a rate no greater than 15%.
Another measure amends the Mobile Home Park Act, which provides that when a mobile home park owner notifies the manufactured home owners in the park of a rent increase and the increase is in excess of 3%, the mobile home park owner must provide a written justification for the increase.
The Illinois Realtors Association lists about a half dozen pending rent control legislation before Illinois' 103rd General Assembly.
Mike Hagenson, chair of the Neighborhood Building Owners Alliance Rent Control Task Force, said rent control laws could lead to an increase of rundown properties around the state.
“Landlords do not have the ability to raise rents above a certain threshold, and so if they can’t recoup what's needed for a capital improvement, they may not have money in their budget to continue upkeep the units, and over time they deteriorate more and more,” said Hagenson.
Hagenson also said rent control will prevent people from moving to Illinois because he said new construction will cease.
“As new construction falls off a cliff, new residents will be shut out and cities and the state won’t be able to grow their revenue base,” said Hagenson.
The National Multifamily Housing Council notes that rent control gained traction at the federal level with tenant advocates urging President Joe Biden to issue an executive order mandating rent caps on mortgages backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. They are also tracking similar measures at the state level.
“Whether or not these measures are enacted, they will get media attention and, as such, pose a reputational threat to the apartment industry at a minimum,” the council wrote.