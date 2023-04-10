Staff to strike at another university
Faculty for a third state university in Illinois plan to go on strike this week. Faculty and staff at Governors State University in University Park are set to walk the picket line on Tuesday. Faculty at Eastern Illinois University and Chicago State University went on strike last week. The union president at Governors State said his members are among the lowest paid university staff in the state and the pay raises that have been offered wouldn’t even cover a year’s worth of gas to get to work.
Illinois gas prices increase
Gas prices in Illinois continue to be on the increase. According to GasBuddy, average gasoline prices in the state have risen over 15 cents per gallon in the last week, and now average $3.83. Prices in Illinois are 31.6 cents higher than a month ago. According to GasBuddy’s price survey, the cheapest gas in Illinois is at $3.19, while the most expensive is $4.79.
Illinois has 23 billionaires
A new report shows there are 23 billionaires in Illinois. Using data from Forbes, the website Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires who are residents of Illinois. Lukas Walton, a Chicago resident and member of the Walmart family, tops the list at $21.7 billion. Patrick Ryan, who made his fortune in the insurance industry, is a distant second at $8.2 billion. Gov. J.B. Pritzker is ranked 13th on the list at $3.6 billion.