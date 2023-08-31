(The Center Square) – To get people in and out of Drivers and Motor Vehicles service facilities, Illinois is launching its "Skip the Line" program requiring scheduled appointments beginning Friday.
The program begins at different DMVs throughout the state and is designed to encourage drivers to take care of their business online rather than in person.
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias discussed the program on Thursday.
"Tomorrow, we begin our effort to cut the time tax Illinoisans have been paying for far too long. In the past, when a customer would need to visit the DMV, it was impossible to know how long they would be stuck waiting in line," Giannoulias said. "They would need to consider if they need to take time off of work, get a babysitter, or even how much coffee would be required to stay awake during their wait. That is a tax on our most precious commodity, time."
Giannoulias said the new program will cut down on those long wait times.
"Offering appointments at high-volume DMV facilities, expanding hours of operation, and broadening available services online makes sense and will result in improved customer experiences," said Giannoulias. "By modernizing the office's approach to service, the Skip-the-Line program gives customers more control over their visit. Starting tomorrow, we are here when you want us."
Other changes will be made to the overall DMV system as those required to be at a DMV will now require an appointment. Walk-ins are no longer permitted and all DMV facilities will be open on Mondays with some open on Saturdays. Previous policy had some DMVs closed on Mondays. Giannoulias' office will also be sending out driver's license renewal notices at not just 90 days from expiration, but also 60 and 30 days out.
Philippe Largent, Illinois State director for AARP Illinois, said these changes will make the experience easier for older Illinoisans.
"The Skip the Line initiative is another effort to make transportation accessible because older adults will be able to plan and make an appointment to visit DMV offices instead of taking a chance on wait times and office closures," said Largent.
Appointments can be made online through the Secretary of State's office website or by calling.
The program was introduced in July and officially goes into effect statewide on Sept. 1.