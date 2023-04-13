Former museum official faces 20 year sentence
The former payroll manager for a Chicago museum has pleaded guilty to misappropriating more than $2 million in museum funds.
According to a plea agreement, Michael Maurello of Beach Park siphoned money from the museum’s payroll account to his personal bank accounts by falsely designating the payments as compensation to other employees. The scheme went on for over 13 years. Maurello faces a possible prison sentence of 20 years.
Fatal bar fight charges
An Illinois man is facing manslaughter charges after a Florida bar fight turned deadly. The incident took place at the Coyote Ugly Bar in Panama City where an altercation occurred between a large group of people.
Police found a Florida man lying in the parking lot who later died, which led them to review surveillance footage. That led them to 23-year-old Ross Johnson of Carterville who police say struck the man in the head.
Wingshooting clinics
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will offer wing-shooting clinics at sites throughout Illinois through mid-November. Hunter-level wing-shooting clinics are designed for shotgun shooters with reasonable experience.
They are hands-on and include opportunities to shoot a variety of clay target presentations on sporting clay courses specifically designed for hunters. Young shooters ages 12 to 15 must be in at least the “intermediate” skill level category to enroll in the hunter-level clinics.