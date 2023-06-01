Illinois chamber CEO Maisch dies
Reaction is coming in from around the state on the sudden passing of Illinois Chamber of Commerce CEO Todd Maisch.
The 57-year-old Maisch took a leave of absence from his post two weeks ago. No cause of death has been given. A statement by the Illinois Republican Party said Maisch was a champion for the business community in Illinois and will be deeply missed.
Manufacturing facility to open in Mount Vernon
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity has announced Manner Polymers’ new manufacturing facility in Mount Vernon. Known as an industry manufacturing leader in polymer compounds, the facility will manufacture a wide array of PVC compounds, including for use in electric vehicles and components for solar panels.
The facility will be powered by a 15-acre solar field located on site. Bolstered by a Reimagining Energy and Vehicles in Illinois incentive package, the company plans to invest $54 million and create more than 60 jobs for the Southern Illinois region.
Swift fans line up for merch
Fans of singer Taylor Swift waited in line for hours Thursday but it wasn't for tickets.
So-called “Swifties” lined up outside Soldier Field beginning at 1 a m. to be among the first to get their hands on tour merchandise. Sales didn’t begin until 10 a.m. Swift is performing three sold out concerts this weekend at Soldier Field.