(The Center Square) – Illinois farmers say they are off to a good start for the 2023 planting season.
Some areas of the state received their fair share of rain, as 33% of respondents to a U.S. Department of Agriculture survey reported a surplus of moisture. But the rain has been hit-or-miss.
The soil condition made headlines earlier this month when a dust storm caused a massive pile-up on an interstate south of Springfield in which seven people were killed. The dust arose after high winds picked up topsoil that had been tilled in nearby fields.
According to a report by the Union of Concerned Scientists, every year, U.S. croplands lose about twice as much soil to erosion as the Great Plains are estimated to have lost annually during the Dust Bowl of the 1930s.
This year, corn and soybean planting is ahead of schedule. Illinois State Statistician Mark Schleusener said corn planting is close to being completed.
“Corn planting advanced by 11 points and reached 84% finished by Sunday,” Schleusener said. “That is 35 points ahead of last year and 21 points ahead of the 5-year average.”
Soybean planting is also ahead of last year’s progress, with 77% of beans in the ground compared to 45% in 2022.
Winter wheat was at 74%, compared to the 5-year average of 56%. Farmers report the condition of wheat was rated 30% fair, 51% good, and 11% excellent.
Several Illinois counties dominated the national rankings in terms of corn and soybean production last year.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that Illinois had the top five counties in the country for total corn production. McLean County ranked first across the entire U.S. with nearly 71 million bushels of corn produced last year. The other counties included Iroquois, Livingston, LaSalle and Champaign.
Illinois is home to several counties that ranked in the top ten for soybean production as well. McLean County led the nation, with Iroquois, Champaign, Livingston and LaSalle counties ranked fourth through seventh nationally.