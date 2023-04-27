DISPENSARY LICENSES
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced Thursday it received nearly 2,700 applications for the upcoming Social Equity Criteria Lottery. The lottery will distribute the next round of 55 conditional adult-use cannabis dispensary licenses across the 17 regions around the state. Following the lottery, each applicant selected will have 45 calendar days to prove certain social equity eligibility criteria to receive a conditional license.
TILL ACCUSER DIES
The white woman who accused Black teenager Emmett Till of Chicago of making improper advances before he was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 has died. Till traveled from Chicago to visit relatives in Mississippie when Carolyn Donham, then 21 and named Carolyn Bryant, accused him of whistling at her. An all-white jury acquitted two white men in the killing, but the men later confessed in an interview with Look magazine. Donham was 88.
COW ON THE LOOSE
A senior prank went awry in Niles and led to an hours-long effort to wrangle a runaway cow. The incident took place around 6 a.m. Thursday. Witnesses said they saw about a dozen kids running after the animal through a neighborhood. Police and workers from a nearby farm responded to corral the animal. Police said students involved in the prank were trying to bring the cow to school when it escaped.