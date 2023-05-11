Indoor vaping ban closer to law
A statewide ban on vaping inside public buildings is close to becoming law in Illinois. The measure expands the Smoke Free Illinois Act, which prohibits smoking in public buildings and within 15 feet of entrances.
In 2019, Illinois passed a law to raise the age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21, and in 2022, a law to limit the advertising of e-cigarette products. If the governor signs the bill into law, Illinois will become the 18th state in the nation to outlaw indoor vaping.
Police make arrest in catalytic convertor case
Cook County sheriff’s police say they have conducted one of the biggest catalytic convertor busts in the country.
One man is charged with multiple felonies after more than 600 stolen catalytic converters were found on his property. Sheriff Tom Dart said his deputies were originally responding to an unrelated call for service when they spotted the catalytic converters in the suspect's yard.
Dart said Illinois is ranked third in the country in the number of catalytic converter thefts.
Florida's governor to visit Illinois
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will appear in Peoria Friday for the annual Lincoln Day Dinner held by local Republicans.
The group Peoria Proud said it plans a scheduled protest in opposition to the visit outside the Peoria Civic Center, where the event will take place. DeSantis is considering a run for the White House.