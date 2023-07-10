STORM DAMAGE
Nearly all of the power has been restored to electric customers in Springfield after last month’s derecho hit the capitol city. At the peak of the outages, around 40,000 customers were in the dark just in Springfield. City Water Light and Power chief engineer Doug Brown reports as of Monday, just 13 customers are without power, but that will be restored within the day. Brown also reports a preliminary estimate of around $20 million in damage in Springfield.
ST. LOUIS MAYOR
The mayor of St. Louis said in a private text message that gun control in Chicago “doesn’t deter gun violence,” and more needs to be done to “invest in people.” KSDK TV reports St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones' office downplayed the text revealed through a public records request. Jones’ office said gun control laws are just part of the solution.
NORTHWESTERN HAZING
A former Northwestern University football player is alleging ongoing issues of hazing that have occurred inside the football facilities on the Evanston campus. Allegations include players being “dry humped” by other players while coaches knew, according to the Daily Northwestern.