Chicago police investigated over sexual encounters with homeless migrants
Investigations are underway into several allegations of Chicago police officers being sexually involved with recently arriving undocumented immigrants.
More than 10,000 undocumented immigrants have arrived in Chicago since last fall. Many have been temporarily housed at police stations. The Chicago Tribune reports some police officers, including one that allegedly impregnated a minor, are under investigation.
Audit reports 37 findings in IDNR
An audit with an "adverse opinion" of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources shows over 37 findings, including a lack of care for artifacts and problems with its service providers.
The recently released report from the Illinois Auditor General covers the two years ending June 30, 2022. IDNR maintains state parks and museums, hunting, fishing and other outdoor recreation resources.
Benton featured on reality TV show
The rural southern Illinois town of Benton will be in the spotlight in a new Bravo TV series.
On July 9, the cable network will air “Luann and Sonja: Welcome To Crappie Lake,” where two “Real Housewives of New York City” experience rural life in the town 100 miles southeast of St. Louis.