(The Center Square) – Illinois Democrats and Republicans are sounding off on who could be at top of the ticket for their parties in 2024.
Recent polling shows former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are virtually tied. The Center Square Voters’ Voices Poll, done in conjunction with Noble Predictive Insights, shows if the two were to face off again, Trump has 41% support with Biden at 44% while 15% remain unsure.
Illinois U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Springfield, stood by Biden, despite House Republicans aiming to possibly open an impeachment inquiry into allegations the president took part in a bribery scheme with his son Hunter Biden.
“The Democrats are interested in investing and the Republicans are interested in investigating,” Durbin said. “I think when it gets right down to it, we know what they’re doing. They’re trying to create a diversion into what’s happening to former President Trump.”
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, didn’t endorse any GOP candidate, but criticized Democrats for politicizing four separate indictments against Trump.
“As a former federal prosecutor, I believe in the rule of law, but I don’t believe in the unequal application of the law, and that’s what I believe is happening,” LaHood said.
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said Republicans have to own former President Donald Trump who’s leading the GOP field.
“He’s not up by 5 points or 6 points, he’s up by 30 or 40 points and they have to answer for that,” he said. “They have to answer for their attack on our planet, our attack on democracy, their attack on women’s rights, their attack on voting rights.”
The Center Square Voters’ Voices Poll has Trump leading the Republican field with 53% support. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a distant second at 18%, followed by former Vice President Mike Pence at 7% and Vivek Ramaswamy at 6%.
Former state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, who is now running in a Republican primary for a congressional seat against U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, defended Trump. He said Democrats have to own Biden.
“Joe Biden is completely incompetent,” Bailey said. “He’s an embarrassment. It hurts me for his sake to watch him during his many flubs on TV.”
Illinois’ primary election is March 19, 2024. The General Election is Nov. 5, 2024.