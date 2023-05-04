Tax revenues take 'dramatic turn' downward
Tax revenues collected by the state of Illinois for the month of April declined by more than $1.8 billion.
The monthly report from the Illinois Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability said general fund revenues took a "dramatic turn" last month, dropping more than 21% compared to the same month in 2022. The declines erased nearly all of the growth accrued throughout the fiscal year, the agency said.
Bears aim to demolish racecourse
The Chicago Bears are taking another step closer to moving to Arlington Heights.
The team is set to demolish the Arlington Racecourse structure. The plans come after Crain’s reported that the assessor raised the value of the property from just over $33 million to $197 million.
When the track was operating, the tax bill was $3 million. The reassessment, which is being appealed, would raise the taxes to about $16 million. The assessor reasoned that the property could be a race track again.
Armored truck robbers caught
A hidden Apple AirTag is being credited with leading police to two men who robbed over $1 million from a Brink’s armored truck Tuesday in Homewood.
Police said the men stole seven plastic bins that contained about $100,000 each, and 10 deposit bags containing about $50,000 each. The robbers were unaware there was an Apple AirTag tracking device in one of the containers. Law enforcement tracked the device to a residence in Calumet City, where they made two arrests.