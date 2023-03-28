(The Center Square) – Several Illinois lawmakers are urging their colleagues to pass a measure that would cap the price of insulin in Illinois.
House Bill 2189 would create the Access to Affordable Insulin Act and provide that each manufacturer shall establish procedures to make insulin available to eligible individuals who are in urgent need of it or who are in need of assistance to access an affordable insulin supply.
The bill also seeks to provide better access to the drug while forcing insurers to not charge more than $35 for a monthly supply.
State Sen. Laura Murphy, D-Des Plaines, explained the measure in Springfield on Tuesday and said something needs to be done to address rising costs.
"Insulin prices have continued to increase since the early 2000s, leaving many people to forgo the life-saving medication that they need," Murphy said. "According to the juvenile diabetes research foundation, the cost of insulin has risen 600 percent over the last 20 years. Americans pay 10 times more for their insulin then other countries pay."
State Sen. Christopher Belt, D-Swansea, is a co-sponsor of the measure and says it could be a game-changer for many diabetics.
"I speak very highly on this legislation. It has the potential to be a game changer for many Illinoisans who rely on insulin to manage their diabetes," Belt said.
Belt said Murphy's legislation could help save lives in Illinois.
"With Leader Murphy's measure, we have the ability to take a significant step forward in addressing this issue," Belt said. "By capping the price of insulin at $35, we can ensure the people who need this medication can access it without having to worry about the high price."
The measure currently sits with the state's Assignments committee and awaits further action.